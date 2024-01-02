In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less