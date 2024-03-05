Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Which one should you buy?

Royal Enfield expanded its 650 cc portfolio to four motorcycles with the introduction of the Shotgun 650. The new motorcycle sits below the Super Meteor 650 but shares quite a bit of underpinning with it. Here is a comparison between the two motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Looks and riding triangle

Yes, the motorcycles do share the same chassis but there are some big differences in terms of their looks. The Super Meteor 650 is a full-blown cruiser with a handlebar that comes towards the rider, a scooped-out seat, a large tear-drop shaped fuel tank and forward-set footpegs. The riding triangle is also very comfortable with a laid-back stance just what a cruiser should offer.

Then there is the Shotgun 650. It has a hint of sportiness to it with a wide handlebar and mid-set foot pegs. So, the rider sits with a slight forward hunch to its back. This gives him leverage to carve through corners. Moreover, the Shotgun 650's pillion seat can be removed so it can be modified into a bobber.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Engine

Both the motorcycles use the same engine, it is a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine that gets a 270-degree crank and is air-oil cooled. It puts out around 46 bhp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. The engine is known for its torquey nature, nice exhaust sound and the way it pulls aggressively. It always has plenty of torque in reserve to pull from lower speeds in higher gears. Speaking of gears, the gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that slots into the gear precisely.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Ride quality

The ride quality of the Super Meteor 650 is a bit on the firmer side because of which it can be a bit uncomfortable for some people. This is where the Shotgun 650 is a bit forgiving as the suspension has the ability to absorb more. So, if it is comfort you are looking for then definitely, the Shotgun would be a better choice.

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Handling

Handling of both motorcycles is quite surprising considering the fact that they weigh around 240 kg. However, it is the Shotgun 650 that feels more nimble. This is mainly because of the fact that it uses a smaller wheel in the front and has a shorter wheelbase. Both motorcycles will hold the line that the rider wants to but the Super Meteor 650 will take more effort because it is heavier.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first ride review: Setting new benchmark

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Price and verdict

The Super Meteor 650 is priced between ₹3.64 lakh and ₹3.94 lakh whereas the Shotgun 650 starts at ₹3.59 lakh and goes up to ₹3.73 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. If you want a motorcycle that will mostly be used for city duties then the Shotgun 650 makes more sense. Moreover, it can also do highway duties quite easily, if the rider opts for a windscreen. The softer suspension setup is just the icing on the cake.

First Published Date: