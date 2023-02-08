HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Super Meteor Vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 Cc Bike Should You Pick?

Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

The 650 Twins changed the perspective of a lot of people about the Royal Enfield when they were first launched. The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 helped Royal Enfield in capturing more market share in India as well as the global market. The brand recently launched the Super Meteor 650 which is the third 650 cc motorcycle after the Interceptor and the Continental GT.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 13:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield Interceptor and Super Meteor shares the same parallel-twin engine.
Royal Enfield Interceptor and Super Meteor shares the same parallel-twin engine.
Royal Enfield Interceptor and Super Meteor shares the same parallel-twin engine.
Royal Enfield Interceptor and Super Meteor shares the same parallel-twin engine.

The Super Meteor does not really have a direct competitor. Yes, there is a cruiser from Japan and one from Benelli but they are priced quite high when compared to the Super Meteor. So, one of the competitors emerges from within the line-up and that is the Interceptor 650. People have been asking whether they should upgrade from the Interceptor to the Super Meteor or which motorcycle should they buy. So, here is a detailed comparison between the two motorcycles but before that here is a brief history.

A brief history:

I used to ride a 2013 Royal Enfield Classic 350 on which I clocked 15,000 km. After which, I bought the Interceptor 650 and have covered around 10,000 km in a year. I have used the motorcycle for city commutes, highway runs and occasional tours too which include a trip to Ladakh. The modifications that you would notice are the LED bulbs for the turn indicators and a different handlebar. I changed the handlebar which is taller and wider after using the stock one for a few thousand kilometres. The new handlebar gives more leverage in the twisties and is more comfortable while touring. Now, let's get on with the comparison.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Norton 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Benelli 402 S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Interceptor 650: Design and ergonomics

The Super Meteor 650 is a proper low-slung cruiser. It still has some of the retro elements and a tear-drop fuel tank. The handlebar is tall and wide and falls easily into the hands of the rider. The foot pegs are forward-set and it might take some time for a person to get used to them if he or she is not into riding cruisers.

The Super Meteor 650 has a proper cruiser-like stance whereas the Interceptor has a slight hint of sportiness to it.
The Super Meteor 650 has a proper cruiser-like stance whereas the Interceptor has a slight hint of sportiness to it.
The Super Meteor 650 has a proper cruiser-like stance whereas the Interceptor has a slight hint of sportiness to it.
The Super Meteor 650 has a proper cruiser-like stance whereas the Interceptor has a slight hint of sportiness to it.

The Interceptor 650 is a roadster inspired by some British motorcycles. Being a Royal Enfield, it still retains its retro elements. The riding posture is slightly leaned towards the handlebars and the foot pegs are slightly rear-set.

The thing that you might notice is that the Interceptor’s rearview mirrors are slightly better and offer a better field of vision when compared to the ones on the Super Meteor. This is mainly because of the longer stems that the mirrors have. There is a possibility that this can be fixed by using the Touring Mirrors that the brand sells as a genuine accessory.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Interceptor 650: Features

In terms of features, it is the Super Meteor 650 that is better equipped. It comes with a LED headlamp and tail lamp, the instrument cluster is now borrowed from the new Royal Enfields but now it gets a black surround instead of a chrome one. There is also a Tripper Navigation system and adjustable levers on offer. Royal Enfield is also offering a USB port but it’s awkwardly positioned and a bit cumbersome to use.

In comparison, the Interceptor 650 uses a halogen headlamp and tail lamp, while the old instrument cluster with a tachometer is basic but some people still like seeing the needle chase the redline.

Moreover, the Super Meteor is equipped with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres whereas the Interceptor still gets spoked wheels. Despite being on sale for four years now, the 650 Twins do not get alloy wheels even as an accessory. Why RE??

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Interceptor 650: Build quality and hardware

Royal Enfield has definitely taken leaps in terms of build quality. The Super Meteor feels like a significantly better-built product than the Interceptor 650. The paint quality, fit and finish, brushed aluminium on the switchgear and powder coating on the chassis make the motorcycle feel like a premium product.

Both motorcycles do have a road presence because of the way they have been designed.
Both motorcycles do have a road presence because of the way they have been designed.
Both motorcycles do have a road presence because of the way they have been designed.
Both motorcycles do have a road presence because of the way they have been designed.

Then there is the hardware, the Super Meteor 650 gets more premium bits than the Interceptor. This is the first time that Royal Enfield is using Showa's 43 mm USD forks in the front for the Super Meteor 650 whereas the Interceptor uses 41 mm telescopic forks. Both motorcycles have gas-charged twin shocks at the rear.

Both motorcycles are equipped with a 320 mm disc at the front which offers enough stopping power but not a lot of feedback. At the rear, the Super Meteor gets a larger 300 mm disc whereas the Interceptor has to do with a 240 mm disc. The Super Meteor clearly has the benefit of superior braking hardware and it shows. However, it also weighs substantially more than the Interceptor so it needs that stopping power.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Interceptor 650: Ride quality and handling

The ride quality of both motorcycles is not perfect. The rear of the Super Meteor 650 feels stiff whereas the Interceptor's front is softly sprung. Despite that, it is the Interceptor 650 is the motorcycle which feels better in the corners because of its less weight and shorter wheelbase. This does not mean that the Super Meteor does not handle well. In fact, you might be surprised by the way it sticks to its line. And for those concerned, the Super Meteor did not scrape anywhere despite having a ground clearance of 135 mm. Both motorcycles feel planted when you are doing triple-digit speeds on the highways.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Interceptor 650: Engine and gearbox

Both motorcycles use the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled engine that produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, which undoubtedly remains the highlight of the package. However, Royal Enfield has tuned the engine of Super Meteor to suit its cruiser characteristics. The motor produces power and torque higher in the rev range. The vibration levels are slightly higher on the Super Meteor and the engine sound and the on-off throttle transition are also not as smooth as they are on the Interceptor.

The Interceptor is not very well equipped in terms of features as compared to the Super Meteor
The Interceptor is not very well equipped in terms of features as compared to the Super Meteor
The Interceptor is not very well equipped in terms of features as compared to the Super Meteor
The Interceptor is not very well equipped in terms of features as compared to the Super Meteor

Having said that, these things will not concern you if you do not own a 650 Twin because you probably won’t notice them. The torque is well spread across the rev range and all you need to do is twist the throttle for an overtake. That is the highlight of this engine, there is loads of torque are always available in reserve.

Both motorcycles use the same 6-speed gearbox but the unit on the Interceptor feels smoother. This is probably because of the heel and toe shifter that the Super Meteor gets. The clutch on both motorcycles is quite stiff but you do get used to them after riding for a couple of days. The burbly exhaust note of the Super Meteor sounds better too when compared to the Interceptor, especially on the BS6 version that's more mellow than before.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Interceptor 650: Touring and pillion comfort

When it comes to touring, the Super Meteor is the better motorcycle because it is built for it. The riding triangle is aimed towards comfort and the person can spend hours on the saddle. However, the stock seat might not be the preferred one for some people. Royal Enfield is offering an accessory seat to solve this issue. Then there are the exhausts which are straight, this means that mounting luggage is easier. The up-swept exhausts of the Interceptor limit the luggage options that one can use for touring.

For pillion, again the Super Meteor seems like a better option because of the exhaust design and larger seat. Having said that, lower variants of Super Meteor do not come with a backrest, so the pillion might feel that he or she will fall when the rider decides to accelerate or overtake someone. Again, this can be solved by opting for the accessory that the manufacturer is selling. The Interceptor’s exhaust design makes the pillion sit with knees up position which is not comfortable.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Interceptor 650: Price

The Interceptor currently starts at 2.89 lakh whereas Super Meteor starts at 3.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. So, there is a price difference of 60,000 between the starting price of the two motorcycles. The Interceptor is offered only a single trim and the price changes depending on the colour that the person opts for. The Super Meteor 650 is offered in three variants - Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. The prices are 3.49 lakh, 3.64 lakh and 3.79 lakh respectively.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Interceptor 650: Who should buy what?

If you are looking for a motorcycle for city usage and occasional long rides, the Interceptor should serve you well and the money that you saved could be spent on accessories and modifying the motorcycle so that it suits you better. However, if you will be using the motorcycle for long tours on good roads and you want a true blue cruiser then the Super Meteor is the motorcycle.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 13:04 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Interceptor 650
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 528 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp to add new Xoom 110’s cornering lights in more two-wheelers
Hero MotoCorp to add new Xoom 110’s cornering lights in more two-wheelers
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
BMW X5 and X6 facelifts get technology makeover, design remains largely same
BMW X5 and X6 facelifts get technology makeover, design remains largely same
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city