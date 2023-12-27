Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHimalayan 450 vs Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Base
₹2.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
81.5 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
40 Nm @ 5500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
452 cc648 cc
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHCParallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
84 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,12,5794,04,920
Ex-Showroom Price
2,69,0003,54,398
RTO
21,52028,882
Insurance
22,05921,640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,7188,703

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out
    27 Dec 2023
    The production version of Lamborghinin Lanzador is expected to arrive in 2028.
    Lanzador fills a gap in Lamborghini's range that is missing sedan and traditional 2+2
    27 Dec 2023
    The upcoming Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 will be based on the new 450 platform that debuted with the new-gen Himalayan (Image used for representational purpose)
    Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 name trademarked. Is this RE's next 450 cc bike?
    24 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
    3 Nov 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     