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HomeCompare BikesLeoncino 500 vs Z650RS

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Kawasaki Z650RS

In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs. 7.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Z650RS engine makes power & torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs Z650RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leoncino 500 Z650rs
BrandBenelliKawasaki
Price₹ 4.99 Lakhs₹ 7.69 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc649 cc
Power47.5 PS PS68 PS PS

Filters
Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹7.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.7 L12 L
Length
2160 mm2065 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm125 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1405 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg192 kg
Height
1160 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm800 mm
Width
875 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-120/70ZR17, Rear :-160/60ZR17 - 18
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke-Style Cast
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph212 Kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet clutchWet multi-disc, manual
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
69 mm83 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks 50mm with rebound brake adjustable41 mm telescopic fork/125 mm
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustableHorizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,31,4268,69,500
Ex-Showroom Price
5,60,0007,69,000
RTO
44,80065,600
Insurance
26,62634,900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,57118,688

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