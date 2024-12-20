In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs. 7.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Z650RS engine makes power & torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs Z650RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leoncino 500
|Z650rs
|Brand
|Benelli
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|68 PS PS