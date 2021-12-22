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Kawasaki Z650RS vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs. 7.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Z650RS engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Z650RS vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z650rs Street twin
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 7.69 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc900 cc
Power68 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹7.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Z650RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2065 mm2090
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Wheelbase
1405 mm1415 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg-
Height
1115 mm1114 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm760 mm
Width
800 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70ZR17, Rear :-160/60ZR17 - 18Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke-Style CastAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
212 Kmph-
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm80 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm84.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steelTubular steel cradle
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mmKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork/125 mmKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,69,5008,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
7,69,0007,95,000
RTO
65,60063,600
Insurance
34,90026,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,68819,017

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