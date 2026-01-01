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CBR650RPriceMileageSpecifications
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Honda CBR650R STD

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12.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda CBR650R Key Specs
Engine649 cc
View all CBR650R specs and features

CBR650R STD

CBR650R STD Prices

The CBR650R STD, is listed at ₹12.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CBR650R STD Mileage

All variants of the CBR650R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CBR650R STD Colours

The CBR650R STD is available in 2 colour options: Candy Chromosphere Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metaalic.

CBR650R STD Engine and Transmission

The CBR650R STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.

CBR650R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CBR650R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB650R priced ₹10.3 Lakhs or the Triumph Daytona 660 priced ₹9.88 Lakhs.

CBR650R STD Specs & Features

The CBR650R STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Honda CBR650R STD Price

CBR650R STD

₹12.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
11,16,127
RTO
89,290
Insurance
35,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,40,771
EMI@26,669/mo
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Honda CBR650R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.4 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2120 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Height
1145 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
240 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm
Stroke
46 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjuster
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda CBR650R STD EMI
EMI24,002 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,16,693
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,16,693
Interest Amount
3,23,432
Payable Amount
14,40,125

Honda CBR650R Alternatives

Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

10.3 Lakhs
CBR650RvsCB650R
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.88 Lakhs
CBR650RvsDaytona 660
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

12.49 Lakhs
CBR650RvsNinja ZX 6R
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

12.36 Lakhs
CBR650RvsCB1000 Hornet SP
Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda CB750 Hornet

9.22 - 10.49 Lakhs
CBR650RvsCB750 Hornet

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