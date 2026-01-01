|Engine
|649 cc
The CBR650R STD, is listed at ₹12.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CBR650R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CBR650R STD is available in 2 colour options: Candy Chromosphere Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metaalic.
The CBR650R STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.
In the CBR650R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB650R priced ₹10.3 Lakhs or the Triumph Daytona 660 priced ₹9.88 Lakhs.
The CBR650R STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.