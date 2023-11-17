CBR650R falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of CBR650R STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 15.4 CBR650R falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of CBR650R STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 15.4 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Stepup Seat, Clock, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 15.4 L Length: 2128 mm Max Power: 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm Engine Type: Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinder ...Read MoreRead Less