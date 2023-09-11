|Engine
|399 cc
The Ninja ZX-4R STD, is listed at ₹10.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ninja ZX-4R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ninja ZX-4R STD is available in 2 colour options: Metallic Spark Black, Lime Green Ebony.
The Ninja ZX-4R STD is powered by a 399 cc engine.
In the Ninja ZX-4R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR priced ₹9.42 Lakhs or the Honda CB650R priced ₹10.3 Lakhs.
The Ninja ZX-4R STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.