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Ninja ZX-4RPriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Left Side View
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Model Name
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Speedometer
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.48 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Key Specs
Engine399 cc
View all Ninja ZX-4R specs and features

Ninja ZX-4R STD

Ninja ZX-4R STD Prices

The Ninja ZX-4R STD, is listed at ₹10.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ninja ZX-4R STD Mileage

All variants of the Ninja ZX-4R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ninja ZX-4R STD Colours

The Ninja ZX-4R STD is available in 2 colour options: Metallic Spark Black, Lime Green Ebony.

Ninja ZX-4R STD Engine and Transmission

The Ninja ZX-4R STD is powered by a 399 cc engine.

Ninja ZX-4R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ninja ZX-4R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR priced ₹9.42 Lakhs or the Honda CB650R priced ₹10.3 Lakhs.

Ninja ZX-4R STD Specs & Features

The Ninja ZX-4R STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R STD Price

Ninja ZX-4R STD

₹10.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
9,40,000
RTO
75,200
Insurance
32,590
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,47,790
EMI@22,521/mo
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
1990 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Height
1110 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
765 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-160/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
200 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
75 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
39.1 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 13000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
399 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
57 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
USD Fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
TFT Colour Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
4.3 Inch TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R STD EMI
EMI20,269 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,43,011
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,43,011
Interest Amount
2,73,128
Payable Amount
12,16,139

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

9.42 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-4RvsNinja ZX-4RR
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

10.3 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-4RvsCB650R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

11.16 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-4RvsCBR650R
Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda CB750 Hornet

9.22 - 10.49 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-4RvsCB750 Hornet
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

7.77 - 7.91 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-4RvsNinja 650

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