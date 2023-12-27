Saved Articles

CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm77 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm39.1 mm
Max Torque
57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm39 Nm @ 13000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Full Transistorized-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:1-
Displacement
648.72 cc399 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
67 mm57 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,34,0009,48,082
Ex-Showroom Price
8,67,0008,49,000
RTO
8,67,00067,920
Insurance
031,162
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,27020,377

