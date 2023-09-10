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Honda CB650R vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

In 2026 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power & torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
CB650R vs Ninja ZX-4R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb650r Ninja zx-4r
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 10.3 Lakhs₹ 9.4 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc399 cc
Power95.17 PS PS75 PS PS

Filters
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
STD
₹9.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB650R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L-
Ground Clearance
150 mm135 mm
Length
2120 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg189 kg
Height
1075 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
780 mm765 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-160/60-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
225 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm75 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm39.1 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm39 Nm @ 13000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649 cc399 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Clutch
Assist and Slipper-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preloadMonoshock
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkUSD Fork
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display4.3 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,46,69710,47,790
Ex-Showroom Price
10,30,2699,40,000
RTO
82,42175,200
Insurance
34,00732,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,64622,521

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