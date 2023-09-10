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Honda CBR650R vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power & torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Ninja ZX-4R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Ninja zx-4r
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 9.4 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc399 cc
Power95.17 PS PS75 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
STD
₹9.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L-
Ground Clearance
130 mm135 mm
Length
2120 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1380 mm
Height
1145 mm1110 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg189 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
750 mm765 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-160/60-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm75 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm39.1 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm39 Nm @ 13000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc399 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterMonoshock
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkUSD Fork
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument ClusterTFT Colour Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display4.3 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,77110,47,790
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1279,40,000
RTO
89,29075,200
Insurance
35,35432,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66922,521

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