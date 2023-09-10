In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power & torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Ninja ZX-4R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr650r
|Ninja zx-4r
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|₹ 9.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|24.18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|399 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|75 PS PS