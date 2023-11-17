Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Honda CB650R STD

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
17.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Honda CB650R Key Specs
Engine648.72 cc
View all CB650R specs and features

CB650R STD Latest Updates

CB650R falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of CB650R STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.34 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is

  • Fuel Capacity: 15.4 L
  • Length: 2128 mm
  • Max Power: 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinder
    • ...Read More

    Honda CB650R STD Price

    STD
    ₹17.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648.72 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,67,000
    RTO
    8,67,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,34,000
    EMI@37,270/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Honda CB650R STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    15.4 L
    Ground Clearance
    148 mm
    Length
    2128 mm
    Wheelbase
    1449 mm
    Engine Oil
    2.7 L
    Kerb Weight
    202.5 kg
    Height
    1075 mm
    Saddle Height
    635 mm
    Width
    784 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70ZR17,Rear :-180/55ZR17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Overall Mileage
    20.4 kmpl
    Max Power
    87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm
    Stroke
    46 mm
    Max Torque
    57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Full Transistorized
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11.6:1
    Displacement
    648.72 cc
    Clutch
    Multiplate Wet Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinder
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    67 mm
    No of Cylinders
    4
    Chassis
    Twin-Tube Type
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8.6 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Honda CB650R STD EMI
    EMI33,543 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,60,600
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,60,600
    Interest Amount
    4,52,003
    Payable Amount
    20,12,603

    Honda CB650R Alternatives

    Honda CB500X

    Honda CB500X STD

    6.87 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    CB650R vs CB500X
    Kawasaki Versys 650

    Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS BS6

    6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    CB650R vs Versys 650

    Popular Honda Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Honda Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details