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Honda CB650R STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda CB650R Key Specs
Engine649 cc
View all CB650R specs and features

CB650R STD

CB650R STD Prices

The CB650R STD, is listed at ₹11.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB650R STD Mileage

All variants of the CB650R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB650R STD Colours

The CB650R STD is available in 2 colour options: Candy Chromosphere Res, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

CB650R STD Engine and Transmission

The CB650R STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.

CB650R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB650R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CBR650R priced ₹11.16 Lakhs or the Triumph Daytona 660 priced ₹9.88 Lakhs.

CB650R STD Specs & Features

The CB650R STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Honda CB650R STD Price

CB650R STD

₹11.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
10,30,269
RTO
82,421
Insurance
34,007
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,46,697
EMI@24,647/mo
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Honda CB650R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.4 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2120 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Height
1075 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
225 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm
Stroke
46 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder Engine
Clutch
Assist and Slipper
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda CB650R STD EMI
EMI22,182 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,32,027
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,32,027
Interest Amount
2,98,910
Payable Amount
13,30,937

Honda CB650R Alternatives

Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

11.16 Lakhs
CB650RvsCBR650R
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.88 Lakhs
CB650RvsDaytona 660
Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda CB750 Hornet

9.22 - 10.49 Lakhs
CB650RvsCB750 Hornet
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

12.36 Lakhs
CB650RvsCB1000 Hornet SP
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

9.42 Lakhs
CB650RvsNinja ZX-4RR

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