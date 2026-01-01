|Engine
|649 cc
The CB650R STD, is listed at ₹11.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CB650R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CB650R STD is available in 2 colour options: Candy Chromosphere Res, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.
The CB650R STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.
In the CB650R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CBR650R priced ₹11.16 Lakhs or the Triumph Daytona 660 priced ₹9.88 Lakhs.
The CB650R STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.