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Honda CB650R vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2026 Honda CB650R or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
CB650R vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb650r V-strom 650xt
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 10.3 Lakhs₹ 8.83 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl25.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc645 cc
Power95.17 PS PS69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS

Filters
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L20 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Length
2120 mm2275 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg216 kg
Height
1075 mm1405 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm835 mm
Width
780 mm910 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
225 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm-
Stroke
46 mm62.6 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649 cc645 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder Engine4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Clutch
Assist and Slipper-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preloadLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkTelescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,46,6979,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
10,30,2698,85,180
RTO
82,42170,814
Insurance
34,00727,597
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,64621,141

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