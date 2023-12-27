In 2023 Honda CB650R or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB650R or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less