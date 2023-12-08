Saved Articles

Honda CB650R vs Triumph Bonneville T100

In 2023 Honda CB650R or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
STD
₹8.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm
Stroke
46 mm80 mm
Max Torque
57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm80 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Full Transistorized-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:110.55:1
Displacement
648.72 cc900 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinderLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm84.6 mm
No of Cylinders
42
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,34,00010,31,605
Ex-Showroom Price
8,67,0009,29,000
RTO
8,67,00074,320
Insurance
028,285
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,27022,173

