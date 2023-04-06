2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition unveiled globally

Triumph Motorcycles has pulled the wraps off the limited edition Bonneville T120 Black. The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition celebrates 10 years of the British motorcycle maker’s partnership with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR). Triumph and DGR have come together since 2014 every year for the annual event to raise awareness and money for men’s prostate and mental health.

With this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride fast approaching in May, the manufacturer is celebrating the occasion with the limited edition Bonneville T120 Black which will be restricted to just 250 units worldwide. Out of this, 25 units will be heading to the UK, the company has confirmed. The numbers allocated for the Indian market are yet to be revealed. Triumph will also auction the first bike, the 001 Bonneville T120 DGR edition to the highest bidder at the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride this year.

Also Read : Upcoming two-wheeler launches in April: Triumph Street Triple to Ducati Monster SP

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 DGR gets a dual-tone special paint scheme with the DGR 2023 logo done up in the gold script

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition gets several cosmetic enhancements over the standard version to make it feel special. This includes an exclusive paint scheme finished in a dual-tone monochrome metallic Phantom Black and Crystal White. It also gets handpainted gold pinstriped accents and the DGR 2023 logo done up in the gold script. Adding a new contrast to that dapper paint scheme is the bench seat finished in brown with stitching and a pillion strap to give that vintage look.

Speaking on the DGR Edition, Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles, said, “We are delighted to be celebrating the 10th-year anniversary of our unique relationship with the DGR, which is an incredibly important partnership for Triumph and the thousands of Triumph DGR fans across the world. From the beginning, it was clear that the DGR and Triumph was a perfect fit, with a shared passion for motorcycles, style and riding for the people you love, something that is much more than sponsorship. Everyone involved over the last decade of the DGR, from the Triumph and DGR teams to our dealers, the army of DGR organisers and ride hosts, and the legions of riders who passionately support this wonderful event and cause should be justifiably proud of the impact their efforts have had. With the launch of the new DGR edition of our Bonneville T120 Black our ambition is to mark this wonderful occasion with something truly special, that for me epitomises the spirit of the DGR and delivers a new way to delight riders and celebrate this incredible cause."

The DGR script is finished in gold on the fuel tank

Power on the 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR edition comes from the same 1,200 cc parallel-twin motor that powers the standard model. The motor is tuned to churn out 80 bhp and 105 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a tubular double-cradle frame and gets telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable dual shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from 310 mm front discs and a single 255 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The Bonneville T120 rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels.

The Triumph Bonneville T120 is currently priced at ₹11.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new DGR Limited Edition should command a premium when it arrives in India. Over the last decade, Triumph has gathered over 90,000 riders in over 800 cities worldwide for the DGR.

First Published Date: