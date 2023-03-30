Upcoming two-wheeler launches in April 2023: Triumph Street Triple to Ducati Monster SP

In April 2023, several manufacturers will be launching their two-wheelers
There will be electric scooters as well as some performance motorcycles
Simple Energy will be launching their first electric scooter by the end of April
The scooter is called Simple One and has a claimed riding range of 300 km with its optional battery pack
Ducati could launch the Monster SP in the second quarter of 2023
Monster SP is 2 kg lighter and gets better hardware than the standard version. It will cost ₹15.95 lakh ex-showroom
Triumph will be launching the Street Triple R and Street Triple RS
The manufacturer has not yet revealed the launch date
The Street Triple R is the road-going version whereas the Street Triple RS is the more track-focused version
As of now, the pricing of the motorcycles is not known