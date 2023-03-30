Upcoming two-wheeler launches in April 2023: Triumph Street Triple to Ducati Monster SP

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 30, 2023

In April 2023, several manufacturers will be launching their two-wheelers

There will be electric scooters as well as some performance motorcycles

Simple Energy will be launching their first electric scooter by the end of April

The scooter is called Simple One and has a claimed riding range of 300 km with its optional battery pack

Ducati could launch the Monster SP in the second quarter of 2023

Monster SP is 2 kg lighter and gets better hardware than the standard version. It will cost 15.95 lakh ex-showroom

Triumph will be launching the Street Triple R and Street Triple RS 

The manufacturer has not yet revealed the launch date

The Street Triple R is the road-going version whereas the Street Triple RS is the more track-focused version

As of now, the pricing of the motorcycles is not known
To check out the Car launches scheduled in April
Click Here