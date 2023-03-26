Car launches scheduled for April 

Published Mar 26, 2023

April is going to see a few prominent launches

Maruti Suzuki's Fronx will enter the Indian market and the model will be offered in two petrol engine options 

MG Motor will showcase its affordable EV model, the Comet which is based on MG Air or Wuling Air EV

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch AMG GT 63 S E Performance next month

The model takes inspiration from Formula One and will feature a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor 

This model is the most powerful AMG car in production at present

The highly-anticipated Lamborghini Urus S will finally enter the Indian market

This SUV will sit below the Lamborghini Urus Performante

This car will offer a top speed of 305 kmph
