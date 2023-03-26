Car launches scheduled for April 

April is going to see a few prominent launches
Maruti Suzuki's Fronx will enter the Indian market and the model will be offered in two petrol engine options
MG Motor will showcase its affordable EV model, the Comet which is based on MG Air or Wuling Air EV
Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch AMG GT 63 S E Performance next month
The model takes inspiration from Formula One and will feature a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor
This model is the most powerful AMG car in production at present
The highly-anticipated Lamborghini Urus S will finally enter the Indian market
This SUV will sit below the Lamborghini Urus Performante
This car will offer a top speed of 305 kmph