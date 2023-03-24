Fronx SUV to Comet EV: Cars to launch in India in April

From SUVs to electric cars, April promises to be yet another month with launches of several cars lined up. Prominent among them are Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the latest SUV from the carmaker after the Grand Vitara. Besides Fronx, MG Motor is also expected to drive in the Comet EV, its second electric car in India after the ZS EV. Mercedes-Benz India has also confirmed that it will launch the AMG GT 63 S E Performance next month. There are a few other models which are expected to make India debut soon. Here is a quick look at the cars expected to hit Indian markets in April.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Expected launch: mid-April

Maruti Suzuki had introduced the Fronx SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 in January this year. At first glance, the Fronx appears to be a beefed-up version of the Baleno hatchback. A closer look and one may find several similarities with the Grand Vitara's front face as well. The SUV, smaller in size compared to the Brezza sub-compact SUV, is expected to rival the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite among others. Bookings have already started for Fronx, It has garnered more than 13,000 bookings so far.

Under the hood, Maruti Fronx will come powered by a 1.0-litre K-series Turbo Boosterjet engine featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology. The engine will be mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. There is another Advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine to power the Fronx. It will offer Idle Start Stop technology and will be mated to a 5-speed manual and an AGS gearbox.

MG Comet EV

Expected launch: late-April

MG Motor was earlier expected to showcase its upcoming affordable electric car at the Auto Expo. However, the carmaker decided to push back the launch of the EV to the second quarter. The Comet EV, which is based on the popular Chinese EV model called MG Air or Wuling Air EV, is expected to break cover next month. It will be the second electric vehicle from the carmaker after the ZS EV. Small in size, MG Comet is going to be the smallest electric car to hit Indian roads.

As of now, the details about the battery pack and the electric motor have not been revealed. It is expected that the battery pack's capacity will be slightly larger than 20 kWh. The claimed driving range on a single charge will be around 250-300 km. The power output is expected to be around 40 bhp.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Launch date: April 11

For those who love speed and performance, Mercedes is ready to offer its ace next month, The German auto giant will drive in the AMG GT 63 S E Performance, inspired by Formula One. The car is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor. This is the most powerful AMG car in production currently.

The V8 unit is capable of churning out 843 hp of maximum power and a staggering 1,400 Nm of peak torque. It takes just 2.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph. In electric-only mode, the company claims that the supercar will be able to travel around 12 kilometres.

Lamborghini Urus S

Launch date: April 13

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus S will get a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine. The SUV comes with a top speed of 305 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

Lamborghini is all set to change its entry-level SUV in India with the upcoming Urus S. Already available in global markets, the Urus S SUV will replace the Urus currently sold in India. The Urus S will be positioned below the Urus Performante SUV launched recently.

The new Urus S super SUV is a more powerful version of the standard Urus by 16 horsepower. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine is capable of churning out 666 hp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The Urus S comes with a top speed of 305 kmph and can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The engine, mated to a 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, can send power to all four wheels for enhanced performance on almost all kind of tracks.

