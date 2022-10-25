Triumph launches chrome collection of motorcycles, will have a limited run

Triumph has introduced eight motorcycles in the chrome collection. They will be offered only for one year.

Triumph India has launched a new chrome collection of their motorcycles. The chrome collection includes eight motorcycles and the manufacturer is accepting bookings and will start deliveries in late 2022 or early 2023. The chrome editions of the motorcycles are inspired by the classic custom look that has been a significant part of Triumph’s iconic history, from the original chromed tank of the 1937 Speed Twin to the 1960s Tritons. Triumph will be producing the chrome collection only for one year.

Rocket 3 R and 3 GT Chrome Edition

The Rocket 3 R gets a chrome fuel tank with a jet-black accent and the GT version gets a distinctive Diablo Red accent. To match the accent, Triumph is offering a jet-black fly screen, headlight bowls, front mudguard, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork. The Rocket 3R is priced at ₹20.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Rocket 3 GT costs ₹21.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bonneville T120, Speedmaster and Bobber Chrome Edition

The T120 gets a chrome tank with Meriden Blue painted accents whereas the Bobber gets a Jet Black painted overlay and Triumph triangle tank badging. The Speedmaster gets Diablo Red surround on the chrome tank. Both motorcycles come with jet-black mudguards and side panels. The T120 and Speedmaster additionally gets jet black headlamp bowl also. The Bonneville T120 is priced at 11.89 lakh and Bobber and Speedmaster cost ₹12.85 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Price, specs & hardware compared)

Bonneville T100

The T100 gets a Cobalt Blue tank with a beautiful Chrome Edition metal stripe. The mudguards and side panels are finished in jet black. The Bonneville T100 is priced at ₹10.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition

The Speed Twin gets Red Hopper scheme with Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills and Jet Black tank stripe and Triumph triangle tank badging with metal detailing. The Scrambler gets Brooklands Green scheme with classic Jet Black tank stripe, bold Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills and Triumph triangle tank badging with chrome detailing. Both motorcycles gets side panels and mudguards finished in jet black. The Speed Twin 900 is priced at ₹8.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Scrambler 900 costs ₹9.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: