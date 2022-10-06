HT Auto
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Price, specs & hardware compared

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is quite well established as a road-biased adventure tourer. The newest kid on the block is the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 which will be going against the Versys 650.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 20:42 PM
The adventure tourer segment has recently grown a lot in the past few years. Triumph launched it's Tiger Sport 660 which is also referred to as the “Baby Tiger". One of its biggest rivals to the Tiger Sport 660 is the Kawasaki Versys 650 which was also updated quite recently. Here, is a comparison between the Tiger Sport 660 and the Kawasaki Versys 650.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Design

The Tiger 660 looks different from the larger Tiger motorcycles. It looks sporty and more suited for the road. The motorcycle feels sleeker and morecompact than some of the other road-biased ADVs. The single-piece seat is long and should offer enough space to the rider. 

The updated Versys 650 looks sharper but still retains some inspiration from Versys 1000. It looks aggressive and the large fairing adds to the big bike feel and more road presence. The motorcycle comes with 17-inch wheels which might look a bit small on a such large motorcycle. 

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Specs

In terms of power output, the Tiger 660 is ahead of the Versys 650. Both engines use a 6-speed gearbox but Triumph offers a quick-shifter as an accessory.

The Tiger uses a 660 cc, in-line 3-cylinder engine that produces 82 hp of max power and 64 Nm of peak torque. The Versys 650 uses a 649 cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 66 hp of max power and 61 Nm of peak torque. 

(Also read: 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India with Traction Control, TFT Cluster)

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Hardware

The Tiger 660 comes with twin 310 mm discs in the front and a 255 disc at the rear. It gets a fuel tank that measures 17.2 litres with a seat height of 835 mm. The ground clearance of Tiger Sport 660 is 162 mm and has a kerb weight of 206 kgs. 

The Versys 650 uses a twin 300 mm disc in the front and a 250 mm disc at the rear. The fuel tank is larger as it measures 21 litres and the seat height is 840 mm. The ground clearance is 170 mm and the motorcycle weighs 218 kgs. Additionally, Versys gets adjustable Showa suspension in the front and at the rear.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Price

The Versys 650 starts at 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Tiger Sport 660 starts at 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom). 

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 20:42 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Tiger 660 Kawasaki Versys 650 ADV
