Honda CB650R vs Honda CBR650R

In 2023 Honda CB650R or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹7.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm
Stroke
46 mm46 mm
Max Torque
57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Full TransistorizedFull Transistorized
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:111.6:1
Displacement
648.72 cc648.72 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinderLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm67 mm
No of Cylinders
44
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,34,00017,76,000
Ex-Showroom Price
8,67,0008,88,000
RTO
8,67,0008,88,000
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,27038,173

