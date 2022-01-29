In 2023 Honda CB650R or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Honda CB650R or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, CBR650R engine makes power & torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less