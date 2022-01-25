2022 Honda CBR650R goes on sale in India

The new 2022 Honda CBR650R has been launched in India.The latest CBR650R can be booked at Honda's exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday announced the launch of the new 2022 CBR650R motorcycle in the Indian market. The new bike arrives in India via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and the company has also opened order books for the new model in the country. The bike has been priced at ₹9,35,427 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It can be booked at the company's exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.

Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle."

The latest 2022 CBR650R has been offered in new orange highlights (with Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic color) and new sporty graphics (with Grand Prix Red color). Save for the new colour updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains more or less the same.

At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine which has been tuned to deliver a maximum of 64 kw (85.82 bhp) at 12,000rpm with max net torque of 57.5 Nm delivered at 8,500 rpm. The transmission remains the same six-speed unit.

“CBR650R has a proven track of infusing excitement to the riding experience of both new as well as seasoned riders. The subtle change in the color enhances the aerodynamic & ultra-sharp appeal of the new CBR650R," Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

Meanwhile, Honda has also recently launched its new 2022 CB300R in the European market. The new neo-retro bike gets an updated paint scheme along with new features and a more powerful engine. (More details here)

