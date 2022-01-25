HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers 2022 Honda CBR650R goes on sale in India

2022 Honda CBR650R goes on sale in India

The new 2022 Honda CBR650R has been launched in India.The latest CBR650R can be booked at Honda's exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 01:07 PM
The new 2022 Honda CBR650R can be booked at the company's exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.
The new 2022 Honda CBR650R can be booked at the company's exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday announced the launch of the new 2022 CBR650R motorcycle in the Indian market. The new bike arrives in India via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and the company has also opened order books for the new model in the country. The bike has been priced at 9,35,427 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cbr650r (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cbr650r
648.72 cc
₹ 7.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Triumph Street Triple (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Triple
₹ 8 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Suzuki V-strom 650xt (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki V-strom 650xt
645 cc
₹ 8.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Triumph Bonneville T100 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville T100
900 cc
₹ 8.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹ 54,500 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

It can be booked at the company's exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.

Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle."

The latest 2022 CBR650R has been offered in new orange highlights (with Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic color) and new sporty graphics (with Grand Prix Red color). Save for the new colour updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains more or less the same. 

(Also Read: Top-selling scooters last month - Honda Activa to Suzuki Access)

At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine which has been tuned to deliver a maximum of 64 kw (85.82 bhp) at 12,000rpm with max net torque of 57.5 Nm delivered at 8,500 rpm. The transmission remains the same six-speed unit. 

“CBR650R has a proven track of infusing excitement to the riding experience of both new as well as seasoned riders. The subtle change in the color enhances the aerodynamic & ultra-sharp appeal of the new CBR650R," Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

Meanwhile, Honda has also recently launched its new 2022 CB300R in the European market. The new neo-retro bike gets an updated paint scheme along with new features and a more powerful engine. (More details here)

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 12:57 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda India Honda CBR CBR650R 2022 CBR650R
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city