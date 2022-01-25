HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers European-spec 2022 Honda CB300R breaks cover with updated styling, tech

European-spec 2022 Honda CB300R breaks cover with updated styling, tech

The latest European-spec Honda CB300R gets an updated paint scheme along with new features and a more powerful engine.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 12:48 PM
The European-spec 2022 Honda CB300R comes available in four different colour options.
The European-spec 2022 Honda CB300R comes available in four different colour options.

Honda has revealed the newly updated CB300R motorcycle with some rather notable updates for 2022. The new motorcycle has received an updated paint scheme along with new features and a more powerful engine. The new neo-retro street motorcycle from the company has made its debut in the European markets in its latest avatar.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹ 1.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹ 1.86 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹ 1.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹ 69,961 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The motorcycle has returned to the European market after being discontinued for over a year. 

The new CB300R has made its introduction with subtle styling updates which lend the bike a fresher look. The motorcycle continues forward with its neo-retro design but gets a new black paint scheme which appears to be similar to the Matte Steel Black shade offered in the India-spec model. Other than this, the motorcycle has also received a black headlamp bezel and darker radiator cowls. Moreover, its exhaust can have been made slightly more angular than found before. 

(Also Read: Yezdi Roadster vs Honda H'ness vs Royal Enfield Meteor: Specs, prices compared)

The motorcycle has now been made available in a total of four colour options -Pearl Dusk Yellow and Matt Pearl Agile Blue (both new for 2022), Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red. 

Some of the key features of the new model include its LED headlamp with a dual-bar setup, LED taillight and turn indicators and a fully digital instrument console with a negative LCD display. However, the motorcycle continues to miss any connectivity features. 

(Also Read: Honda X-ADV nameplate trademarked in India. What it means?)

At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit a newly updated 286cc, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The overall output from this motor now stands at 31.1 bhp at 9,000rpm, while previously it used to churn out 30.4 bhp at 8,000rpm. The overall torque output remains the same at 27.5 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission which now also sports an assisted slipper clutch for smoother and quicker gear shifts.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda India Honda bikes Honda CB300R New CB300R 2022 CB300R
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city