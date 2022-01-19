HT Auto
Honda X-ADV nameplate trademarked in India. What it means?

Honda X-ADV is already sold in the international markets. The X-ADV is a hardcore, max-scooter styled adventure two-wheeler that comes kitted with heavy duty equipment and features.
Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 06:10 PM
Honda has changed the ergonomics of the 2021 X-ADV scooter with repositioned handlebar and a reshaped seat which now gets a narrower inseam.
Honda has changed the ergonomics of the 2021 X-ADV scooter with repositioned handlebar and a reshaped seat which now gets a narrower inseam.

Honda Two-Wheelers India has filed trademark for the name X-ADV in the country. The X-ADV scooter by Honda already retails in the international markets and it is an adventure two-wheeler as the name suggests.

Recently, quite a few major two-wheeler manufacturers have introduced some very interesting offerings in the burgeoning premium scooter segment in India.

To name a few, Yamaha recently launched its Aerox 155 sports scooter, and BMW Motorrad also rolled out the new C 400GT premium scooter. The introduction of these new offerings only hints that the scooter market in India is going through a serious transition period. Now, Honda has also trademarked its X-ADV name in India.

(Also Read: Honda Motorcycle gearing up to launch its first EV next fiscal)

The X-ADV is a hardcore, max-scooter styled adventure two-wheeler that comes kitted with some sturdy equipment to handle all kinds of terrain. Apart from the bits such as knuckleguards, five-step adjustable windscreen, spoke wheels, dual-sport tyres, the scooter also gets a Dual Clutch Transmission or DCT like the Honda Africa Twin. That said, it also gets a Bluetooth-enabled five-inch TFT display, a smart key, Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, a 22-liter under-seat storage space, step-up seat, a 1.2-litre glovebox, a USB charging port, and a centre-stand. Needless to say, the scooter comes loaded to the teeth with features. Internationally it is offered in three colours - Pearl Deep Mud Gray, Grand Prix Red, and Graphite Black.

(Also Read: Honda Shine becomes first 125 cc bike to hit one-crore customers milestone)

Powering it is a 745cc, twin-cylinder motor that is capable of delivering 57bhp of maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque.

Nameplate registration of the model in the country doesn't necessarily mean that the scooter will be launched in India anytime soon. Especially considering that it is going to stand as a fairly costlier offering and targets almost the same set of audience as say the BMW C 400 GT, even though it will be priced even much higher than the latter.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 05:52 PM IST
