In 2026 Honda CB650R or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
CB650R vs Trident 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb650r
|Trident 660
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.3 Lakhs
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|81 PS PS