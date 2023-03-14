In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CBR650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours.
Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours.
The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl.
