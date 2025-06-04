In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Z900 Comparison