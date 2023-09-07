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HomeCompare BikesRS 660 vs Street Triple

Aprilia RS 660 vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 660 Street triple
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc765 cc
Power100 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia RS 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15 L
Length
1995 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1402 mm
Height
1150 mm1047 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg189 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm826 mm
Width
745 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
659 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemWet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.Showa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time AttackRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsRake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch TFTTFT
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,61,59912,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00010,86,300
RTO
1,41,92086,904
Insurance
45,67934,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,16225,966

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