In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs 660
|Street triple
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|100 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS