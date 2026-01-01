|Engine
|765 cc
The Street Triple RS, is listed at ₹15.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Street Triple offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Street Triple RS is available in 4 colour options: Crystal White, Silver Ice, Carnival Red, Cosmic Yellow.
The Street Triple RS is powered by a 765 cc engine.
In the Street Triple's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CBR650R priced ₹11.16 Lakhs or the Ducati Monster priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 14.45 Lakhs.
The Street Triple RS has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock and Passenger Footrest.