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Street TriplePriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Street Triple Front Left View
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Triumph Street Triple Front Right View
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Triumph Street Triple Front View
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Triumph Street Triple Left View
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Triumph Street Triple Rear Left View
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Triumph Street Triple Rear Right View
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Triumph Street Triple RS

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15.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Street Triple Key Specs
Engine765 cc
View all Street Triple specs and features

Street Triple RS

Street Triple RS Prices

The Street Triple RS, is listed at ₹15.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Street Triple RS Mileage

All variants of the Street Triple offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Street Triple RS Colours

The Street Triple RS is available in 4 colour options: Crystal White, Silver Ice, Carnival Red, Cosmic Yellow.

Street Triple RS Engine and Transmission

The Street Triple RS is powered by a 765 cc engine.

Street Triple RS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Street Triple's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CBR650R priced ₹11.16 Lakhs or the Ducati Monster priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 14.45 Lakhs.

Street Triple RS Specs & Features

The Street Triple RS has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock and Passenger Footrest.

Triumph Street Triple RS Price

Street Triple RS

₹15.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
13,90,600
RTO
1,11,248
Insurance
39,662
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,41,510
EMI@33,133/mo
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Triumph Street Triple RS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1402 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Height
1047 mm
Width
792 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
220 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
53.4 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
X-ring chain
Displacement
765 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Rake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Triumph Street Triple RS EMI
EMI29,820 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,87,359
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,87,359
Interest Amount
4,01,826
Payable Amount
17,89,185

Triumph Street Triple other Variants

Street Triple R Silver Ice

₹12.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
10,86,300
RTO
86,904
Insurance
34,886
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,08,090
EMI@25,967/mo
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Street Triple R Crystal White

₹12.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
11,16,300
RTO
89,304
Insurance
35,357
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,40,961
EMI@26,673/mo
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View breakup

Street Triple RS Silver Ice

₹14.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,92,800
RTO
1,03,424
Insurance
38,127
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,34,351
EMI@30,830/mo
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Street Triple RS Carnival Red

₹14.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
13,22,800
RTO
1,05,824
Insurance
38,598
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,67,222
EMI@31,536/mo
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View breakup

Street Triple RS Cosmic Yellow

₹14.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,22,800
RTO
1,05,824
Insurance
38,598
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,67,222
EMI@31,536/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Triumph Street Triple Alternatives

Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

11.16 Lakhs
Street TriplevsCBR650R
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Street TriplevsMonster
KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
Street Triplevs890 Duke R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

12.49 Lakhs
Street TriplevsNinja ZX 6R
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

12.36 Lakhs
Street TriplevsCB1000 Hornet SP

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