Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs 10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 650XT engine makes power and torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 118 PS @ 12000 rpm & 79 Nm @ 9350rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 2 colours. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.23 kmpl.