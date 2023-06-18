HT Auto
Triumph Street Triple Specifications

Triumph Street Triple starting price is Rs. 10,17,000 in India. Triumph Street Triple is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs*

*Ex-showroom price
Delhi


Triumph Street Triple Specs

Triumph Street Triple comes with 765 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Street Triple starts at Rs. 10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Street Triple sits in the ...Read More

Triumph Street Triple Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
RS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
2052 mm
Wheelbase
1399 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Height
1064 mm
Saddle Height
836 mm
Width
792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
220 kmph
Max Power
123 PS @ 11750 rpm
Stroke
53.4 mm
Max Torque
79 Nm @ 9350rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
765 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip-assisted
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
77.99 mm
Emission Type
BS6
Chassis
Front - Aluminium beam twin spar. Rear - 2 piece high pressure die cast
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm upside down Big Piston Forks (BPF), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment.131.2mm wheel travel
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
No
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Rake - 23.2,Trail - 96.9 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5- inch TFT
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Battery Capacity
8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED








Triumph Street Triple News

The Triumph Street Triple is more powerful than ever.
Triumph Street Triple 765 range launched in India: 5 things to know
18 Jun 2023
India gets the 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and Street Triple RS, while the top-spec Moto2 version has been skipped
2023 Triumph Street Triple R & RS launched in India, priced from 10.17 lakh
16 Jun 2023
They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.
Triumph Street Triple 765 range to launch on 16th June, is the most powerful range ever
14 Jun 2023
Triumph has also unveiled the Moto2 edition which is a limited edition and will not be sold in the Indian market.
Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R launch date announced
9 Mar 2023
Triumph is already accepting bookings for the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R.
2023 Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R listed on India website
25 Feb 2023
View all
 

Triumph Street Triple Variants & Price List

Triumph Street Triple price starts at ₹ 10.17 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.81 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Street Triple comes in 2 variants. Triumph Street Triple top variant price is ₹ 11.81 Lakhs.

R
10.17 Lakhs*
765 cc
118 PS @ 12000 rpm
Get On Road Price

RS
11.81 Lakhs*
765 cc
123 PS @ 11750 rpm
Get On Road Price

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

