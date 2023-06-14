HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Street Triple 765 Range To Launch On 16th June, Is The Most Powerful Range Ever

Triumph Street Triple 765 to launch on 16th June

Triumph India has announced that they will be launching the 2023 Street Triple 765 range on 16th June. The manufacturer will launch the Street Triple R and Street Triple RS in the Indian market. The prices are expected to start around 10 lakh and 11.50 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Triumph will not launch the Moto2 version in India. Triumph is already accepting bookings for the new motorcycles.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2023, 14:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.
They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.

The Street Triple range has been updated extensively. It is new in terms of design, ergonomics and even in the engine department. There are new tank shrouds and a muscular-looking 15-litre fuel tank. Triumph has retained the bug-eye shaped LED headlamp but the design has been slightly revised. In terms of riding ergonomics, the 2023 Street Triple R and RS, both now get 12mm wider handlebars. The RS gets a steeper rake as compared to R.

The exhaust is also new, it sounds better than before. However, it is now a single-piece unit which means that owners won't be able to fit slip-ons because. Instead, they would have to buy a more expensive full-system exhaust. Triumph has also updated the engine heavily. It now gets a new combustion chamber, increased compression ratio, increased cylinder pressure limits and new pistons. The outcome is 118 bhp of max power in the Street Triple R and 128 bhp of max power in the Street Triple RS. The torque output goes up from 79 Nm to 80 Nm. The gearing of the motorcycle has also been revised for improved acceleration and responsiveness.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Street Triple (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Triple
₹ 8 - 11.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Ktm 890 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 890 Duke
₹8 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Benelli Leoncino 800 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 800
₹8 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Rm Z450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Rm Z450
₹8.31 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Klx 450r (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Klx 450r
₹8.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benelli Trk800 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli Trk800
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Triumph has also optimized cornering ABS and the switchable traction control. The Street Triple R has four riding modes, including Road, Rain and Sport. On the other hand, the RS gets five riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Rider and Track. The technologies onboard these motorcycles include Bluetooth functionality, shift-assist up and down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire throttle, immobilizer etc.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2023, 14:13 PM IST
TAGS: Street Triple Triumph Triumph India Triumph Street Triple Street Triple RS
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
29% OFF
Pidilite WD 40, 170 G Multipurpose Spray for Auto Maintenance, Rust Remover, Lubricant, Loosens Stuck & Rust Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling, All purpose Protectant & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 250 Rs. 350
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city