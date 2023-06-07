HT Auto
First Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle set for India launch on July 5

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles announced their partnership in 2017 and the first motorcycle from its association will be finally launched in India on July 5, 2023. The upcoming offering will be badged as a Triumph and will be built by Bajaj in India, making it the most accessible model from the iconic British motorcycle maker.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2023, 17:41 PM
The upcoming Triumph motorcycle will be the brand's most affordable yet and built in India by Bajaj Auto
Speculations and spy shots suggest Triumph kicking off this new chapter with two motorcycles, one of which will be a roadster and a scrambler. It's unclear if Bajaj-Triumph will introduce just one or both bikes on the launch date. The teaser images reveal little about the most affordable Triumph motorcycles. Although we do get a glimpse at the ribbed seat on the offering.

Also Read : Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

The first Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle is expected to draw power from a 350-400 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. It is also expected to get USD front forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS. Features like ride-by-wire, riding modes, slipper clutch, and adjustable levers, will also be welcome on the motorcycle. Previous spy shots revealed an upright posture for the rider with stretched arms and centre-set footpegs on the roadster model.

The upcoming Triumph motorcycle is expected to get a 350-400 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that could develop about 35 bhp
The Bajaj-Triumph partnership will see the manufacturers collaborate over motorcycles between 200-700 cc. This is the midsize segment and Bajaj has had strong experience making bikes in this space for KTM. Economies of scale will play a major role here and these motorcycles are expected to be affordable despite the premium branding. India will also be an export hub for Triumph’s new entry range, apart from catering to domestic requirements.

As part of the next phase of the partnership, Bajaj Auto took over Triumph dealerships in India starting in April. It will manage the current 15 outlets and also confirmed plans to launch Triumph dealerships in over 120 cities in the next two years. The new dealerships will remain independent of the Bajaj and KTM dealer network and will align with Triumph’s global standards.

Triumph is targeting the modern-retro motorcycle segment with its maiden offering with Bajaj. The new Triumph roadster will take on offerings from Royal Enfield, Yezdi, Jawa, and Honda. It will also compete with the Harley-Davidson 440 that’s set for a global debut in the same week, just two days prior.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2023, 17:41 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Triumph Triumph Motorcycles Triumph 400 roadster Triumph Scrambler Bajaj Auto
