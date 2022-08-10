Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Bajaj Auto and UK-based Triumph Motorcycle are working on a new motorcycle which will be competing in the 350cc segment.

Royal Enfield could soon have competition from Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto. The company has joined hands with UK-based Triumph Motorcycle to develop a new model that will be competing in the 350cc segment in India. The motorcycle, which is still under development, has been spotted testing in UK recently. The name of the model has not been finalised yet. It is expected to make its debut in the Indian markets this year, possibly ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The two-wheeler manufacturers are working on two models. According to reports, Bajaj and Triumph are likely to name the new motorcycle after Scrambler and Roadster Style. The spy shots leaked the Roadster motorcycle in action. It has distinct styling elements usually seen on Triumph motorcycles.

Both the upcoming bikes are expected to get round headlamps with round fuel tank. The new motorcycles are expected to be based on a tubular steel frame, similar to the new Pulsar 250. The spy shots show that the new Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will come with USD front forks, rear monoshock, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The Roadster model will have a single-seat design, while the Scrambler model is likely to get a split seat set-up.

The new motorcycles are likely to get a single-cylinder engine. The spotted model also featured a bigger radiator. This suggests that its engine will be a liquid-cooled 4-valve DOHC unit. Apart from this, the Scrambler has a twin stack exhaust unit.

According to reports, the upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycles will be manufactured at the Indian two-wheeler maker's facility in India and exported to other countries from here. Expect the price of the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle to be around ₹2 lakh.

When launched, the new Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will take on Royal Enfield, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Yezdi, and KTM among other players in the 300cc segment.

