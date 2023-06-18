HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Street Triple 765 Range Launched In India: 5 Things To Know

Triumph Street Triple 765 range launched in India: 5 things to know

Triumph India has launched the much-awaited Street Triple 765 range in the Indian market. It is a pretty substantial upgrade that the 765 range gets. The manufacturer has made cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to the motorcycles. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Triumph Street Triple.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2023, 12:50 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Triumph Street Triple is more powerful than ever.
The Triumph Street Triple is more powerful than ever.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Upgraded engine

Triumph has made several improvements to the engine. It now has a higher compression ratio, new pistons, con-rods, shorter gearing and gudgeon pins. The exhaust system is also now more free-flowing. As a result, the Street Triple R peaks at 120 PS at 11,500 rpm, whilst The RS and Moto2 Edition now produce a category-leading 130 PS. The peak torque of 80 Nm arrives at 9,500 rpm.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Cosmetic changes

At first glance, one might not be able to spot the differences between the new and the old motorcycle. The manufacturer has retained the bug-eye headlamp design but the tank extensions have also been redesigned and the tail section is now sharper. Moreover, the fuel tank capacity has been decreased from 17 litres to 15 litres to make the motorcycle feel more compact.

They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.
They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.
They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.
They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Street Triple (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Triple
₹ 8 - 11.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Ktm 890 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 890 Duke
₹8 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Benelli Leoncino 800 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 800
₹8 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Rm Z450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Rm Z450
₹8.31 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Klx 450r (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Klx 450r
₹8.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: No Moto2 version

Triumph has not launched the top-spec version of the Street Triple in the Indian market. It is called Moto2 and is offered in two race-inspired paint schemes. It comes equipped with clip-on handlebars, carbon fibre bodywork, a unique Moto2 start-up screen, an individually numbered top yoke mark, Öhlins fully adjustable forks and official Moto2 branding.

Also Read : First Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle set for India launch on July 5

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Electronics package

All the variants of the Street Triple come with a quick-shifter and cornering ABS, with traction control as standard. The new Street Triple R features four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable. The Street Triple RS and Moto2 Edition have five riding modes, adding a Track mode to the R’s four standard modes. The RS and Moto2 also come with a 5-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Price

The Street Triple 765 R is priced at 10.17 lakh whereas the Street Triple 765 RS costs 11.81 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2023, 12:50 PM IST
TAGS: Street Triple Sport Triumph Triumph India Triumph Street Triple
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city