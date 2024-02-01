HT Auto
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Right Side View
1/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Left View
2/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Rear Right Side View
3/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Rear View
4/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Seat View
5/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Speedometer View
View all Images
6/12

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Specifications

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE starting price is Rs. 10,30,000 in India. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 776 cc engine. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE mileage is 22.7 kmpl.
10.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Specs

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes with 776 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of V-Strom 800 DE starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Specifications and Features

STD
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
2345 mm
Wheelbase
1570 mm
Kerb Weight
232 kg
Height
1310 mm
Saddle Height
855 mm
Width
975 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Max Speed
190-210 kmph
Max Power
84.3 PS@8500 rpm
Stroke
70 mm
Max Torque
78 Nm@6800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
776 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
84 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Forced feed circulation, Wet sump, CO2 emissions - 104 g/km, Rake / Trail - 28/ 114 mm, Suzuki Intelligent Ride System
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

F 900 XR Specs
Tiger 850 Sport Specs
Check Rebel 1100 details
View similar Bikes
Ninja 1000SX Specs
Tiger Sport 660 Specs
Versys 1000 Specs

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE News

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE uses a new 776 cc parallel-twin engine.
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of launch
1 Feb 2024
Suzuki continues to showcase a strong growth momentum with sales achieving new heights every month
Suzuki sales grow by 31% in April, achieves all-time high monthly domestic sales
2 May 2024
Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, clocked sales of 56,553 units, growing by 53.87% over the April 2023
Maruti Suzuki's total sales increase 5% to 168,089 units in April
1 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki expects a bounce back in the entry level segment in the next two years
Expect revival in small cars segment in 2 years: RC Bhargava
1 May 2024
Reports suggest that Hyundai sees a surge in sales of hybrid technology in India, prompting it to shift away from an initial strategy that focused only on battery-driven electric vehicles.
Hyundai shifts strategy, plans hybrid cars for India: sources
30 Apr 2024
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Variants & Price List

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE price starts at ₹ 10.3 Lakhs .

STD
10.3 Lakhs*
776 cc
83 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

