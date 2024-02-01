Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes with 776 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of V-Strom 800 DE starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE sits in the Sports Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE price starts at ₹ 10.3 Lakhs .
₹10.3 Lakhs*
776 cc
83 PS
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price