Kawasaki Versys 1000 Specifications

Kawasaki Versys 1000 starting price is Rs. 10,89,000 in India. Kawasaki Versys 1000 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
10.89 - 11.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki Versys 1000 Specs

Kawasaki Versys 1000 comes with 1043 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Versys 1000 starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Versys 1000 sits in the ...Read More

Kawasaki Versys 1000 Specifications and Features

Fuel Capacity
21 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2270 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm
Kerb Weight
255 kg
Height
1400 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
895 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
56 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
No of Cylinders
4
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:1
Displacement
1043 cc
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
77 mm
Chassis
Twin-Tube, Aluminium
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mm
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle Valves
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Versys 1000 News

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets new colours options for MY2023
2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 tourer launched in India, priced at 12.19 Lakh
14 Mar 2023
Kawasaki has also rolled out the K-Care package on the new Versys 1000.
2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 goes on sale in India at 11.55 lakh
30 Oct 2021
Expect the Versys 1000 base to be launched in the Indian market in early 2022 as a completely built-up (CBU) unit.
More affordable 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 breaks cover: Things to note
7 Oct 2021
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
16 Jul 2023
View all
 

Kawasaki Versys 1000 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Versys 1000 price starts at ₹ 10.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Versys 1000 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Versys 1000 top variant price is ₹ 10.89 Lakhs.

STD BS6
10.89 Lakhs*
1043 cc
120 PS @ 9000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

