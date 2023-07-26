HT Auto
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Specifications

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport starting price is Rs. 11,95,000 in India. Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
11.95 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Specs

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes with 888 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Tiger 850 Sport starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport ...Read More

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Length
2248 mm
Wheelbase
1556 mm
Dry Weight
192 kg
Height
1410-1460 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm
Width
830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
61.9 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
3
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.27:1
Displacement
888 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78.0 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5" TFT screen
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Triumph News

The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Carnival Red colour.
India-bound 2024 Triumph Speed Twin 900 & Speed Twin 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
Triumph Scrambler 900 in Cosmic Yellow
India-bound 2024 Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400 come as the two foreign brands' cheapest global products and directly challenge Royal Enfield's series of 350 cc motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson, Triumph in the first gear to challenge Royal Enfield's India reign. Know more
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Variants & Price List

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport price starts at ₹ 11.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes in 1 variants. Triumph Tiger 850 Sport top variant price is ₹ 11.95 Lakhs.

STD
11.95 Lakhs*
888 cc
85 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

