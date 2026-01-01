hamburger icon
Tiger 850 SportPriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Front Left View
1/14
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Left View
2/14
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Front View
3/14
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Front Right View
4/14
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Right View
5/14
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Rear Right View
View all Images
6/14

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Key Specs
Engine888 cc
View all Tiger 850 Sport specs and features

Tiger 850 Sport STD

Tiger 850 Sport STD Prices

The Tiger 850 Sport STD, is listed at ₹13.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tiger 850 Sport STD Mileage

All variants of the Tiger 850 Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tiger 850 Sport STD Colours

The Tiger 850 Sport STD is available in 2 colour options: Graphite And Diablo Red, Graphite And Jet Black.

Tiger 850 Sport STD Engine and Transmission

The Tiger 850 Sport STD is powered by a 888 cc engine.

Tiger 850 Sport STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tiger 850 Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda XL750 Transalp priced between ₹13.11 Lakhs - 14.76 Lakhs or the Honda X-ADV priced ₹13.51 Lakhs.

Tiger 850 Sport STD Specs & Features

The Tiger 850 Sport STD has Charging Point, Low Fuel Indicator, Adjustable Windscreen, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and DRLs.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport STD Price

Tiger 850 Sport STD

₹13.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,95,000
RTO
95,600
Insurance
32,460
Accessories Charges
11,950
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,35,010
EMI@28,695/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Length
2248 mm
Wheelbase
1556 mm
Dry Weight
192 kg
Height
1410-1460 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm
Width
830 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
61.9 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.27:1
Displacement
888 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78.0 mm
No of Cylinders
3

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5" TFT screen

Electricals

LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport STD EMI
EMI25,825 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,01,509
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,01,509
Interest Amount
3,47,998
Payable Amount
15,49,507

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Alternatives

Honda XL750 Transalp

Honda XL750 Transalp

13.11 - 14.76 Lakhs
Tiger 850 SportvsXL750 Transalp
Honda X-ADV

Honda X-ADV

13.51 Lakhs
Tiger 850 SportvsX-ADV
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

11.01 Lakhs
Tiger 850 SportvsV-Strom 800 DE

Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

UPCOMING
Bajaj ADV

Bajaj ADV

2 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F450 GS

BMW F450 GS

4.7 - 5.3 Lakhs
F450 GS Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 Lakhs
F900 GS Price in Delhi
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 Lakhs
F900 GS Adventure Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Adventure Tourer Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers