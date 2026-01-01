|Engine
|888 cc
The Tiger 850 Sport STD, is listed at ₹13.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tiger 850 Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tiger 850 Sport STD is available in 2 colour options: Graphite And Diablo Red, Graphite And Jet Black.
The Tiger 850 Sport STD is powered by a 888 cc engine.
In the Tiger 850 Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda XL750 Transalp priced between ₹13.11 Lakhs - 14.76 Lakhs or the Honda X-ADV priced ₹13.51 Lakhs.
The Tiger 850 Sport STD has Charging Point, Low Fuel Indicator, Adjustable Windscreen, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and DRLs.