In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power and torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
V-Strom 800 DE vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom 800 de
|Tiger 850 sport
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.7 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|776 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|84.3 PS PS
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS