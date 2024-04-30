Is Maruti Suzuki hesitating to offer ADAS? Here's what chairman Bhargava thinks

The Indian automotive sector has undergone significant evolution. Today's consumers are increasingly seeking tech-driven features and enhanced safety in their vehicles. While amenities like infotainment systems and connectivity represent one aspect, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) seamlessly combines technology and safety.

Once considered exclusive to premium vehicle segments, recent industry advancements have compelled mass-market players to integrate this feature. Consequently, the industry has seen incorporation of ADAS into various mass-market models such as the Honda City, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and others.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.70 - 19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki eVX 60 kWh 60 kWh 550 Km 550 Km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs View Details Maruti Suzuki Invicto 1987 cc 1987 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 25.21 - 28.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs View Details Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers

While other companies have begun integrating ADAS into the mass-market segment, India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, appears to be cautious about its introduction. In a recent press conference, the company chairman, RC Bhargava stated that while safety-related advances are required in cars and they should continue to happen, “But I'm not looking at what people want to see advanced driving technology, which ultimately becomes driverless technology."

In his view, cars have become much safer nowadays. Bhargava explained that even with the smaller cars features like 360 degree camera and proximity sensors are offered, making them way safer than they were a few years back. Additionally, the vehicle structure has also evolved making them safe for not only the occupants but also other road users.

However inclusion of ADAS is something that needs to be thought about, Bhargava believes. He is of the opinion that these ADAS features will lead to driverless technology in the future. And that’s where issues for India will start, not on the vehicles per say but the overall environment and economy.

Earlier in December 2023,Union Minister of of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has reportedly said that driverless cars will not come to India in a bid to protect the jobs of drivers. He said, “I will never allow driverless cars to come into India because it will take away the jobs of several drivers and I will not let that happen."

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki's annual sales volume crosses 2 million units

Agreeing to this Bhargava said, “I think this is a very tactical view because in India we provide every year jobs to several lakhs of people as drivers of cars." The Maruti chairman further explained that assuming that the industry will sell around 40 lakh vehicles in India, one can be sure that 20 per cent or 25 per cent of them have drivers which becomes a million drivers a year.

Having driverless cars will have a huge impact on the employment for these people, the Maruti chairman explained. “Where will we create employment for people if they suddenly start putting in driverless cars in India," Bhargava said. He further continued that the industry has to look at the overall environment, economy and conditions in the country before deciding on getting into various technologies.

Is Maruti really hesitant to offer ADAS?

While the prospect of a Maruti Suzuki vehicle equipped with ADAS may appear distant, if not improbable, the company had previously affirmed its dedication to developing ADAS technology. During the unveiling of its flagship model, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, the then Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and current Members of the Executive Committee (MEC), CV Raman, emphasised that ADAS should serve a pertinent purpose in India by effectively mitigating or preventing road accidents. Consequently, the company is meticulously assessing and strategizing a roadmap tailored to the technological needs of our market, he added.

Maruti Suzuki eVX test mules have given a hint that the first electric vehicle from Maruti Suzuki will have ADAS (Youtube/SpeedShiftervlogs)

He elucidated that although the technology is accessible through Suzuki Motor Corp, the company’s focus lie on evaluating its efficacy in Indian conditions and its value proposition to customers. “We are extensively testing ADAS in India," Raman had confirmed.

If reports are to be believed,Maruti Suzuki is going to introduce ADAS on the Grand Vitara as soon as mid of 2024. Meanwhile recent spy shots of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX, suggest that the first electric vehicle from the company will feature ADAS.

Dr. Tapan Sahoo who earlier was the executive director- engineering and currently the head- Digital Enterprise, Maruti Suzuki, had explained that given the unique road challenges that India faces, developing ADAS technology in the country can be looked upon as a golden opportunity to act as a test bed for the world. “Any ADAS system developed in India can be applied across the globe," he explained.

First Published Date: