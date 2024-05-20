HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Ev Manufacturers Intentionally Violated Fame 2 Subsidy Scheme, Finds Govt Panel

EV manufacturers intentionally violated FAME 2 subsidy scheme, finds govt panel

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2024, 08:53 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Union Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) launched a probe into the incident of wrongful subsidy claims by several major electric vehicle manufacturers
...
Ev
Union Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) launched a probe into the incident of wrongful subsidy claims by several major electric vehicle manufacturers in India. (Representational image)
Ev
Union Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) launched a probe into the incident of wrongful subsidy claims by several major electric vehicle manufacturers in India. (Representational image)

A high-level government panel formed by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has held that auto companies intentionally violated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (& Hybrid) Vehicles in India (FAME-2) guidelines, despite the norms being very clear. The panel reportedly submitted its findings earlier in May 2024. An ET report claims that the report counters the findings of an earlier investigation by a Joint Secretary at the MHI, which said that some key terms in the FAME scheme were not clearly defined.

The panel was formed by the Additional Secretary to investigate the FAME 2 scheme scam. This comes several months after the MHI instructed 13 electric vehicle manufacturers t reimburse the improperly claimed subsidies under the FAME 2 scheme. Among these EV manufacturers, six leading brands including Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere Vehicles, Benling India, Revolt Intellicorp and Amo Mobility were found to be using imported products and seeking subsidy benefits, which were in violation of the phased manufacturing guidelines. As a result, these OEMs have been asked to repay around 469 crore.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Amo Mobility Feisty Ev (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
Range Icon75 km
₹68,000
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The report has quoted a government official saying that the committee has been investigating the issue for some time. The official has reportedly stated that according to the first part of its report that has been submitted after scrutinizing all notifications and guidelines, the concerned testing agencies as well as officials of the auto section of MHI, effectively concluded that scheme notification and guidelines were clear and well understood by all relevant stakeholders, including test agencies, OEMs and MHI.

When it comes to the localisation requirement issue, the pane reportedly said that the timelines for localisation were framed in due consultation with all the stakeholders in the industry, including the industry players and testing agencies as well.

The MHI launched an investigation for the cases of subsidy violation under the FAME scheme in April 2023 to probe the procedural lapses and the role of government officials that resulted in the subsidy funds being wrongly disbursed to EV manufacturers.

First Published Date: 20 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST
TAGS: Okinawa Hero Ampere electric scooter electric motorcycle Ev electric mobility FAME 2

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.