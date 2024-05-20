HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Partners With Bajaj Finance For Passenger And Ev Dealer Financing

Tata Motors partners with Bajaj Finance for passenger and EV dealer financing

By: PTI
| Updated on: 20 May 2024, 16:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors' arms partner with Bajaj Finance to provide financing to passenger, EV dealers
Tata Motors
The partnership aims to strengthen the access of the Tata Motors dealer partners to increased working capital
Tata Motors
The partnership aims to strengthen the access of the Tata Motors dealer partners to increased working capital

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), subsidiaries of Tata Motors, have joined hands with Bajaj Finance to extend supply chain finance solutions to its passenger and electric vehicle dealers, the company said in a statement.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the participating companies will come together to leverage Bajaj Finance's wide reach to help dealers of TMPV and TPEM access funding with minimal collateral, it added. The partnership with Bajaj Finance will further strengthen the access of the dealer partners to increased working capital, TPEM CFO and TMPV Director, Dhiman Gupta said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.30 - 9.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
Range Icon500 km
₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs
View Details

Also Read : Altroz Racer to Curvv: Upcoming launches expected from Tata Motors

"Through this financing programme, we will arm TMPV and TPEM's authorised passenger and electric vehicle dealers with financial capital, which will enable them to seize the opportunities offered by a growing passenger vehicles market," Bajaj Finance Deputy Managing Director, Anup Saha said. This collaboration will not only benefit dealers but also contribute to and enhance the growth of the automotive industry in India, Saha added.

First Published Date: 20 May 2024, 16:55 PM IST
TAGS: tata motors tata passenger electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.