Home > New Bikes > Kawasaki > Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000 starting price is Rs. 1,089,000 in India. Kawasaki Versys 1000 is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 1,043 cc engine.

Kawasaki Versys 1000

Change City
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
+14
images

₹ 10.89 to 11.55 Lakhs

Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Kawasaki Versys 1000 Key Specs

Kawasaki Versys 1000
Check latest offers
Engine 1,043 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours

Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price List, Specifications and Features

Kawasaki Versys 1000 STD BS6

1043 cc | 120 PS | 255 kg |

₹ 10.89 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Fuel Capacity
21 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2270 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm
Kerb Weight
255 kg
Height
1400 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
895 mm
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
56 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:1
Displacement
1043 cc
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
No of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
77 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Twin-Tube, Aluminium
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mm
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mm
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

No Kawasaki Dealers Found in Delhi

Check Latest Offers on Versys 1000

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Versys 1000

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue