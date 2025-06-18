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HomeCompare BikesVersys 1000 vs V-Strom 800 DE

Kawasaki Versys 1000 vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 1000 V-strom 800 de
BrandKawasakiSuzuki
Price₹ 10.89 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage10.0 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1043 cc776 cc
Power120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS84.3 PS PS

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Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Versys 1000 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L20 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm220 mm
Length
2270 mm2345 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
255 kg232 kg
Height
1400 mm1310 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm855 mm
Width
895 mm975 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm70 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:1-
Displacement
1043 cc776 cc
Clutch
Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm84 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Chassis
Twin-Tube, Aluminium-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mmInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle ValvesSuzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel Mode
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,90,78212,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
11,55,00011,00,763
RTO
92,40088,061
Insurance
31,83235,113
Accessories Charges
11,5500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,74326,307

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