In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 1000
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|84.3 PS PS