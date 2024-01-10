In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours.
The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
