BMW F 900 XR Specifications

BMW F 900 XR starting price is Rs. 10,95,000 in India. BMW F 900 XR is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
10.95 - 12.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW F 900 XR Specs

BMW F 900 XR comes with 895 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of F 900 XR starts at Rs. 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW F 900 XR

BMW F 900 XR Specifications and Features

Pro
Total Weight
438 kg
Fuel Reserve
3.5 L
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L
Load Capacity
219 kg
Length
2160 mm
Wheelbase
1521 mm
Kerb Weight
219 kg
Height
1320-1420 mm
Saddle Height
825 mm
Width
860 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
77 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.1:1
Displacement
895 cc
Clutch
Multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operated
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, 4 valves DOHC engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
86 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, steel shell construction
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Steering Stabiliser, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobilizer, Comfort Turn Indicator, Handbrake lever adjustable, One Piece seat bench
Pass Switch
Yes
Display
TFT Screen
Battery Capacity
12 V / 12 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Alternator
416 W
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

BMW F 900 XR News

2022 BMW F 900 XR will be available as completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships.&nbsp;
New BMW F 900 XR launched in India at 12.30 lakh
14 Apr 2022
The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
cargo ship carrying nearly 3,800 cars and construction vehicles is expected to burn for several more days off the coast of the Netherlands. One crew member has died and others have been injured. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
28 Jul 2023
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

BMW F 900 XR Variants & Price List

BMW F 900 XR price starts at ₹ 10.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW F 900 XR comes in 2 variants. BMW F 900 XR top variant price is ₹ 12.4 Lakhs.

STD
10.95 Lakhs*
895 cc
28.09 kmpl
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm
Pro
12.4 Lakhs*
895 cc
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

