BMW F 900 XR on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 12.24 Lakhs.
The on road price for BMW F 900 XR top variant goes up to Rs. 13.85 Lakhs in Chennai.
The lowest price model is BMW F 900 XR STD and the most priced model is BMW F 900 XR Pro.
BMW F 900 XR on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW F 900 XR is mainly compared to Suzuki V-Strom 650XT which starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs in Chennai, Triumph Bonneville T100 which starts at Rs. 8.87 Lakhs in Chennai and Triumph Bonneville T120 starting at Rs. 9.29 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price BMW F 900 XR STD ₹ 12.24 Lakhs BMW F 900 XR Pro ₹ 13.85 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
