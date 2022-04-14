HT Auto
New BMW F 900 XR launched in India at 12.30 lakh

The 2022 BMW F 900 XR will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorised dealer network present across the main Indian cities. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 01:35 PM
2022 BMW F 900 XR will be available as completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships. 
BMW Motorrad India on Thursday announced the launch of the new F 900 XR motorcycle in the market. The newly updated motorcycle has been priced at 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike has been introduced in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can also be booked at the authorised dealerships. The deliveries are set to commence by June this year. 

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 895 cc water-cooled 4-stroke in-line 2-cylinder engine. This powertrain comes with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry-sump lubrication setup. It is responsible for pumping out an output of 105 hp of maximum power (77 kW) at 8500 rpm and a peak torque of 92 Nm at 6500 rpm. As per the official claims, the bike is capable of sprinting from 0-100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds. The top speed from this model is said to be over 200 km/hr.

(Also Read: BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles launched. Check details)

The bike comes with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT multifunctional instrument screen with connectivity functions. The company says that the user can use mobile phone and media functions without having to install an app. In addition, the bike is equipped with BMW Motorrad Connectivity App, practical arrow navigation with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display.

Some of the key standard features on the new F 900 XR Pro includes Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride and center stand as standard as part of Comfort package, while in Dynamic package, it is offered with Headlight Pro, Daytime Riding Lights and Gear Shift Assist Pro. There is also an Active Package which offers Riding Modes Pro, Dynamic Engine Brake Control (MSR), Heated Grips, Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro and case holders.

The company says that it has brought the world’s finest premium motorcycles to the country and has created a distinct place in the premium bike market. “XR represents an uncompromising combination of athleticism and long-distance riding performance. The new profile of adventure sports tourer BMW F 900 XR’s unique performance is combined with powerful features that further enhance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style of a genuine XR. The sporty riding fun, straightforward handling and unique features makes this bike a value-added package for the ultimate thrill-seekers," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 01:15 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad BMW F 900 XR F 900 XR 2022 F 900 XR
