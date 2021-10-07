More affordable 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 breaks cover: Things to note

Kawasaki has announced the newly updated Versys 1000 adventure motorcycle for the international markets. With the yearly update, the Japanese motorcycle maker has brought back the base model of the Versys 1000 which was taken down the shelves previously.

The re-introduced base version of Versys 1000 misses out on a slew of features including electronic suspension, riding modes, TFT screen and some more.

While all these features have been missed, the bike continues to offer bits such as a traction control system, ABS and full LED lights.

(Also Read: KTM 125 Duke rivaling 2022 Kawasaki Z125 launched)

With all the changes, the base trim of the motorcycle has shed a significant amount of weight making it lighter than the other variants - S and SE. While the weight has gone down, the bike remains unaltered in the terms of its dimensions.

In comparison to the new base trim, these two top-end variants come with features such as quickshifter, LED cornering lights and also TFT instrument cluster. In addition to this, the company has also provided an option to equip the bike with Skyhook electronically adjustable suspension by Showa.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 1043cc inline-four cylinder engine which generates close to 120bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 102Nm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

(Also Read: 2022 Kawasaki KX250, KX450 launched in India starting at ₹7.99 lakh)

Expect the motorcycle to be launched in the Indian market by around early 2022 as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. It rivals the likes of other full-fledged adventure bikes such as Ducati Multistrada V4.

Kawasaki will also reveal the rest of the updated 2022 lineup later this year.