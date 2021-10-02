KTM 125 Duke rivaling 2022 Kawasaki Z125 launched

Kawasaki has updated its Z125 naked street motorcycle which has been introduced as a 2022 model. The new motorcycle has broken cover for the global markets where A1 licensing is mandatory for new riders. The Z125 range from Kawasaki is a direct competitor to the KTM 125 Duke.

(Also Read: 2022 Kawasaki KX250, KX450 launched in India starting at ₹7.99 lakh)

With the latest update, the 2022 Z125 has received new colour schemes that seem to have taken inspiration from Kawasaki's bigger Z series of bikes. It comprises a Black paint scheme that is found on the base/standard version of the bike, and Green/Black and White/Black options that can be found on the SE trim.

Save for the paint option updates, there are no major changes on the bike. It continues to feature the same tubular steel diamond-type frame. At the heart of the bike sits a 125cc, single-cylinder motor. This is known to deliver 15bhp of power at 10,000rpm. For the record, its direct rival, KTM 125 Duke delivers 14.3bhp of power at 9250rpm. The suspension kit on the motorcycle includes 37mm telescopic forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock.

In the European market, the updated Kawasaki Z125 has been priced at 4,399 Euros (approx. ₹3.81 lakh) for the standard version, and 4,499 Euros (approx. ₹3.89 lakh) for the SE variant. As far as the Indian market is concerned, it may be not be launched in the country anytime soon.

(Also Read: 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S goes on sale in India. Check price here)

In similar news, Kawasaki has also announced the launch of the new Z650RS motorcycle which is India bound. (Read more details here)