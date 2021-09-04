2022 Kawasaki KX250, KX450 launched in India starting at 7.99 lakh

Kawasaki has launched the new 2022 KX250 and KX450 off-road/dirt motorcycles in the Indian market. While the new KX250 has been priced at ₹7.99 lakh, the bigger KX450 has been priced at ₹8.59 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). Both the dirt bikes have been made available in a single Lime Green exterior paint scheme.

These are have been designed for track/dirt use only and are not street legal as they don't come with a headlight, taillight, turn indicators, or rear-view mirrors.

Both of the new dirt bikes from Kawasaki come with off-road specific features such as wire-spoke wheels with knobby tyres, a tall-set exhaust, a tall front fender, and a flat saddle. The bikes get a lightweight aluminium perimeter frame and use upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock. The dirt-specific aluminium fatbar is provided by Renthal and the bikes use petal-type disc brakes on both wheels

The smaller KX250 features a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, while the bigger KX450 uses a 449cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. The output figures are not officially claimed by the company, but the bikemaker says that the 249cc motor on the 2022 KX250 makes 1.3bhp more than the old model.

Some of the key features on Kawasaki's new dirt bikes include electric start, launch control, and three map choices

These motorcycles do not have any direct rival in the Indian market as the dirt bike market isn't exactly very popular in India. On the other hand, the adventure touring segment is flourishing thanks to the popular demand for bikes such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan.